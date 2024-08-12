Korean Companies Show Interest in KMTP Following CM Revanth Reddy's Visit

During his visit to South Korea, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy successfully garnered interest from Korean companies for investment in the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal. The Korea Textile Federation responded favourably to the Chief Minister's pitch during a recent business roundtable organised by the Korea Federation of Textile Industry (KOFOTI).

At the roundtable, Chief Minister Reddy outlined the investment opportunities available in Warangal's textile sector and emphasized the benefits for both local and international companies. His presentation highlighted the Telangana government’s commitment to expanding the textile industry and creating a favorable environment for global investors.

The meeting was attended by 25 leading textile companies, including Kihak Sung, Chairman of Youngone Corporation, and Soyoung Joo, Executive Vice Chairman of KOFOTI. Industry IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and other senior officials from the Telangana government were also present, supporting the Chief Minister's efforts.