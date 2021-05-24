 Top
Korutla : Dr K Sanjay donates oxygen concentrators

Dr Sanjay handing over the oxygen concentrators to press club president Mukkera Chandrasekha in Korutla on Sunday
Dr Sanjay handing over the oxygen concentrators to press club president Mukkera Chandrasekha in Korutla on Sunday  

Korutla : TRS party State youth leader Dr Kalwakuntla Sanjay handed over oxygen concentrator to press club president Mukkera Chandrasekhar for the sake of journalists at MLA camp office in Korutla town.

He also donated oxygen cylinders to the government hospital superintendent Dr Naveen. On this occasion Dr. Sanjay said, Journalists and medical staff are working restlessly in these tough times, in the view to keep them healthy we have initiated this programme.

Party town president Annam Anil, Gudla Manohar, mandal president Darishetti Rajesh, Cheeti Venkatrao, councilors and sarpanches also were present.

