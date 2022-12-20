Kothaguda flyover to be thrown open for public in January

Hyderabad: Telangana Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao is scheduled to inaugurate the city's busy IT corridor of Gachibowli and Madhapur, the flyover at Kothaguda.

Promising to solve the traffic issues faced by commuters, the 3km long flyover, along with an underpass, being built with an estimated cost of Rs 263 crore.

When opened, the new facility will come as a boon for scores of commuters passing through the corridor apart from those residing in surrounding colonies. The vicinities have over the years not only turned into IT and ITES hub, but also registered tremendous growth both as commercial and residential area.

The new flyover will also ensure improved connectivity between Mumbai old and new highways by providing smooth vehicular movement between Gachibowli and Miyapur.

A better connectivity will also come into play between Financial District, Hitec City areas, and the colonies surrounding the Botanical Gardens.

The flyover is a part of State government's plans to decongest the city thoroughfares with dispersed traffic movement and provide seamless connectivity, with conflicts points eradicated, through Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

Of the 41 projects taken up, 33 have already been completed. So far, 17 flyovers have been completed and brought to use, and the Kothaguda flyover is the 18th in the series, a press release said.