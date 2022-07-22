Kothagudem: A timely rescue for animals in distress

Kothagudem: A team of Animal Warriors Conservation Society from Hyderabad, including its founder P Pradeep and members J Santoshi, Sanjeev, Raghav , Prabhu, Manish, Chetan and Ramakrishna carried out rescue operations to save animals and birds from their helpless state from the food-affected areas along River Godavari near Bhadrachalam.

The volunteers scoured the river banks for any animals caught in precarious condition and saved them.

It may be recalled that due to heavy inflows into the river, Bhadrachalam town and many villages in Burgampad, Manugur, Aswapuram, Cherla and Pinapaka mandals were inundated with floodwater in the last week. As a result, many stray and pet animals suffered injuries and were starving for food.

The team fed dogs, pigs, cows, buffaloes, hens, cats, pigeons and tended to the injured animals at Subhash Nagar and AMC Colony in Bhadrachalam, and also at many villages in Burgampad in Kothagudem district and Yetapaka mandal of AP. They rescued snakes which entered the houses during floods and left them in the wild. As many as 86 animals have been fed and treated. A fresh water mugger crocodile hatchling has been rescued in a farm field at Nellipaka Banjar area in the district. The hatchling was handed over to the forest department at Paloncha, Santoshi said, adding that the would be leaving for Kunavaram in AP and Cherla as the locals there requested the society's help. The residents of villages where the team carried out animal rescue thanked the society volunteers for their timely support. The society volunteers have carried out similar rescue operations during floods in Hyderabad in 2020, at Alleppey and Nedungayam in Kerala in 2018 and 2019.