Kothagudem area has achieved the coal production target set for this financial year

Kothagudem:The production target of 129.50 lakh tonnes of coal set for this financial year for the Kothagudem area has been achieved with 18 days left to date

13.03.2024 to produce 129.74 lakh tonnes informed M Shalem Raju, SCCL General Manager of Kothagudem.

He was speaking to media people here. He said, the target of 128.01 was completed on 31st March and the target was exceeded by 18 days earlier in this financial year with a growth rate of 105%.

GM said that in achieving the target set for our Kothagudem area, the objectives were achieved with the directions of Chairman and Managing Director N Balaram and the advice and suggestions of Director (Project and Planning) G. Venkateswara Reddy.

He conveyed special congratulations to all the employees, officers and union representatives who were part of this goal and in the same spirit, the production target set for the coming financial year (2024-25) of 157.50 lakh tonnes was also informed to work for the progress of the company by achieving safe production and transportation.