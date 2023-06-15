Kothagudem: Certificate verification process of constable, SI candidates begins

Kothagudem: The process of verifying certificates of constable and SI applicants began at CER Club on Wednesday.

Dr Vineeth G, Superintendent of Police, examined the certificate verification process.

He advised officials to take precautions to ensure that the applicants are not inconvenienced. Certificates would be verified in accordance with TSLPRB norms and regulations.

The certificates of 4,000 district candidates chosen for SI and constable jobs would be verified.

The certificate verification would conclude on June 26, and the shortlisted candidates would be required to attend with their original certificates on the dates specified. The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has also given candidates the option to correct any errors that happened in their applications while applying for the positions, according to Vineeth. Subhash Chandra Bose, Additional DCP (L&O), is supervising the process. A total of 6,425 individuals from the district have been chosen for various positions in the police force.