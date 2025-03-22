Kothagudem: Class 10 exams begin on a peaceful note

Kothagudem: District Collector Jitesh V Patil has informed that that the tenth class public exams have started peaceful-ly on Friday.

Patil made a surprise inspection of the exam centre at Little Birds School in Kothagudem Municipality and ZPHS School in KTPS Colony, Palvoncha. On this occasion, the Collector inquired about the facilities pro-vided to the students at the exam centres.

He observed the classes, installation of CCTV cameras, electricity facilities in the exam centres, drinking water facilities, toilets, and benches set up for students and made several suggestions to the officials.

The Collector inspected the perimeter walls and facilities around the exam centres.

Speaking on the occa-sion, the Collector ordered that the examination centres be kept clean and free from scraps of paper and that facilities be provided as per the rules so that students can write the exams peacefully without any difficulty.

The Collector hoped that the students would write the exams well without any pressure.

On the first day, 12,269 students appeared for the exam across the district, with 99% attendance. He said that all the students reached the exam centers on time at all the examination centers in the district and all the students wrote the exams peacefully on the first day.