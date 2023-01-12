Kothagudem Collectorate opening by CM KCR today

Kothagudem: All is set for the inauguration of the integrated district offices complex (IDOC) near Yellandu crossroads by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday.

The IDOC and Kothagudem town were illuminated colourfully, arches and buntings were put up to welcome the Chief Minister, who will also inaugurate the district BRS office in Kothagudem. Superintendent of Police Dr Vineeth G on Wednesday held a meeting with senior police officials and personnel to review arrangements for the CM's visit and told them to take steps to prevent any untoward incident during the visit.

Police had imposed traffic restrictions in Kothagudem and Paloncha towns. Strict security measures have been taken and around 2,000 policemen have been deployed.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, who held a meeting with the district officials, said the inauguration of the IDOC would ensure better administration for the benefit of the public as 56 departments would be functioning at IDOC. The IDOC helps the people to avail government services at one place, he said.

The IDOC was built on 26 acres of land with an estimated cost of Rs 56.5 crore.

The Chief Minister will arrive at the IDOC in a helicopter and inspect it and conduct a review meeting with the district officials and address the public, he said.