Kothagudem cop wins Rs 1 crore prize money in Evaru Melo Koteeswarulu

Kothagudem: A Sub-Inspector of Kothagudem district won Rs one crore in Telugu TV programme 'Evaru Melo Koteeswarulu' (EMK). He attributes his success to his wife Sindhuja, proving the proverb, 'behind every man's success, there is a woman'. Also the blessings of my parents helped me a lot, he added.

SI B Raja Ravindra, hailing from Sujatha Nagar mandal headquarters in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. His father is BVSS Raju, a retired bank employee and mother is Seshu Kumari. He completed high school education in Wyra and did B Tech in a private college in Khammam.

After studies, he worked in a software company from 2006 to 2009). Later he appeared for group exams and selected as SI in 2012. His first posting as SI was in Manthani in Karminagar district. Later, he transferred to Hyderabad

and working for Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Cybercrime wing since 2015.

Ravindra is interesting in shooting and got silver medal in 2019 in All India police Pistol wing. He also participated in World Shooting Competition in 2018 and 2019 in Italy.

He participated in Evaru Melo Koteswarulu programme aired by Gemini TV and it was fifth season hosted by film actor Junior NTR. The episode was aired on November 15 and 16. The cop made to the hot seat before Jr NTR and answered 15 questions and won Rs one crore. Jr NTR presented the cheque on Tuesday's episode.

He is the first one to win Rs one crore in this programme.

Speaking to The Hans India after winning the prize money, SI B Raja Ravindran thanked his life partner Sindhuja for supporting him. On her suggestions only, he applied for the programme, got selected and won the prize, he added.

The SI said he applied for the show to sit before actor Jr NTR and never expected that he would win such huge amount. "It was easy for me to answer the questions since I prepared for group exams and other competitive exams. I used all the three lifelines and answered fifteen questions," he said.

Ravindra said that he gave wrong answers to a few questions despite knowing the right answer due to tension. He said, "I was very tense when the last question was shoot as all lifelines were over and that was the question, which carries Rs one crore".

Ravindra said that he will never forget the moments of him sitting before Jr NTR and the happy smiling face of his wife while taking the cheque.

He informed that he will donate some of the prize money to charity and to orphan homes.

The SI conveyed special thanks to DGP Mahender Reddy, Additional DGP Srinivas Rao, Commandant Rammurthy and Assistant Commandant Narayana and other staff, who supported him in his job.

He aspires to win a medal in air rifle shooting at the Olympics and plans to use the prize money achieve the dream.