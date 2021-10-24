Kothagudem: Cops donate blood to honour martyrs

Kothagudem: The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Dr G Vineeth, said the police profession is the most responsible job as it provides security to the people and the society. As a part of the flag day programme, he launched a blood donation camp at the temple town on Saturday. He said the camp was organised in memory of those police personnel who sacrificed their lives while discharging duty.

Kothagudem Sub Division Police also organised a camp at Kothagudem. DSP Venkateswara Babu inaugurated the camp and congratulated the staff who came forward to donate blood. He called upon the youth to conduct such camps to help the needy. CIs Satyanarayana, Venuchander, Nagaraju and others participated in the programme.