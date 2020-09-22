Kothagudem: CRPF constable kills self with his service weapon

Kothagudem: Rupesh Nandh (25), CRPF constable of 151 Battalion of Uttar Pradesh committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon at the base camp of Tippapuram village in Cherla mandal of Kothagudem district in the early hours of Monday. The camp is very close to Chhattisgarh State border.

Cherla Circle Inspector K Ashok said Rupesh Nandh had written civil police constable exam in UP several times but didn't got through. But his friends were selected from CRPF, which made him to depress. This, along with his father's recent death due to ill health and staying away from his family for a long time had depressed him further. He reportedly committed suicide, the CI stated.

In a recent incident, a reserve Sub-Inspector Adithya (25) was killed due to misfiring of his weapon in a combing operation at Chennaram forest area in Cherla mandal.

A police officer said that working in remote places where there will be no proper food and proper sleep and living away from family members will make many personnel to go into depression. Its a great loss to the police department as two well-trained officers were down in one week's gap, he added.