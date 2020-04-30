Kothagudem district gets relief from lockdown

Khammam: Exemptions to some sectors from the lockdown from Wednesday gave relief to the people and workers of Bhadradri- Kothagudem district.

District Collector MV Reddy said that the district administration is allowing some sectors with a few restrictions in the district from Wednesday.

Stone crushers, brick kilns, handloom industries, beedi making units, sand digging, ceramic and tiles manufacturing, ginning mills, iron and steel factories, plastic and sanitary pipes making industries, paper industry, rubber industry and shops that sell essential commodities and vegetables in rural areas in the district can start working, he added.

The Collector also said medical and vegetables shops and essential commodities shops will remain open from 7 am to 6 pm every day and after that curfew will be in force.

Meat and chicken shops and flour mills will be open from 7 am to 6 pm in all towns and villages. Earlier, these shops were ordered to close by 2 pm every day.

MV Reddy suggested that those wants to construct or take up project work under industry department limits should apply for permission within municipal limits.

The committee constituted by the government will examine project report and application and later give permission depending on rules and regulations.

He said with the people's support and coordination of all departments, the district had entered into green zone after successfully controlling coronavirus in the district.

He appealed the people and officials of all departments should continue same spirit further to keep the district from corona-free.