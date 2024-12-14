Live
Kothagudem: District to play key role in coal production
Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited’s General Manager (Coordination), SDM Subhani, emphasised the importance of Kothagudem area in achieving the company’s coal production targets for the current financial year.
During a surprise visit on Friday, Subhani inspected the JVR Open Cast Project and JVR CHP in Sathupalli. He reviewed coal transportation activities and stressed maintaining high-quality standards. Speaking with officials, supervisors, and employees, he highlighted the need for coordinated efforts across departments to meet the growing summer demand for coal in thermal power stations.
Subhani urged stringent measures for environmentally sustainable operations and called for strict adherence to coal transportation schedules. He also reviewed the performance of railway wagon transportation and inspected coal production activities at the Kishtaram Open Cast Project.
With only 100 days left in the fiscal year, Subhani underscored the importance of meeting coal production and transportation targets without compromise.