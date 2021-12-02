Kothagudem: Five Maoists give up arms before cops

Kothagudem: Five members, including three village committee members and two militia members, of the banned CPI (Maoist) party from Kondavai village of Charla mandal have surrendered before the Superintendent of Police and 141 Bn CRPF.

On Thursday, SP Sunil Dutt revealed to media that the Maoists who surrendered were Doodhi Ganga, Podiyam Adamaiah and M Kasaiah, the village committee members, and Podiyam Raje and Sodi Gangi, the militia members.

They served the banned group for Cherla LOS. The police took up regular community policing in Charla area and prevailed upon their relatives to make them surrender themselves before the police. The SP appealed to all the Dalam members and militia members to contact either their relatives or police to surrender and lead a peaceful and better life.