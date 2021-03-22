Kothagudem: Ganja worth 77 lakh seized in two incidents

Kothagudem: Police seized ganja worth RS 77 lakh and four vehicles and arrested six persons in separate incidents in Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam on Sunday.



Kothagudem division Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rohith Raju informed that Chinchupalli Sub-Inspector B Mahesh along with staff was conducting vehicle checking and checked a car going to Khammam. They found out ganja packets weighing two quintals inside the car. Cops took two persons into custody and seized the car. The arrested were identified as MD Afroj and Parasuram, who confessed that they were transporting ganja from Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh State to sell in Bidar in Karnataka.

In another incident, Bhadrachalam police have seized Rs 45 lakh worth ganja at Bhadrachalam. ASP Dr G Vineeth said town Circle Inspector (CI) T Swamy along with staff found out three vehicles – a Bolero, auto and motorcycle – moving suspiciously during vehicle checking in the temple town on Sunday morning. After checking the vehicles, cops found out 300 kgs ganja dry packets.

Police arrested four persons, identified as Dhunia, Nayak Rajesh, D Rajesh and B Dhom. They confessed that they were transporting ganja from Sirelu village in Andhra Pradesh to sell it in Sarapaka village in Telangana. Police seized three vehicles and arrested them.