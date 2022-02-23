Kothagudem: Ganja worth Rs 44 lakh seized, two held

Kothagudem: In one of the single biggest seizures of ganja in the district in recent times, the police on Tuesday seized around 220 kg ganja worth Rs 44 lakh from a car during a vehicle checking drive at Brundavanam village in Bhadrachalam division, Incharge Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) B Rohit Raju told media persons on Tuesday.

He said the Dummagudem police Sub Inspector Ravi kumar and CRPF staff were conducting vehicle checking at Chinna Nallabelli village road. They noticed that a car without number plate was moving from Bhadrachalam road to Khammam. The police tried to stop the car but the vehicle did not spot and sped away. The police chased the car and caught the car and found that sealed parcels were kept in the car.

On investigation it was found that those were dry ganja packets. Police arrested the two persons in the car who were identified as Sidhanth Dole (21) and Amole (23).

The accused had purchased the contraband from Odisha and were transporting the same to Maharastra for selling. The value of the seized ganja is said to be Rs 44.8 lakh in the market, informed the ASP. Another two accused escaped during the vehicle checking, he said.