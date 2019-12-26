Kothagudem: Liquor sold like vegetables, grocery in Mulkalpally

Mulkalpally (Kothagudem): Demanding action against illegal sale of liquor, people of Seetaigudem village in Mulakalapalli mandal staged protest on Thursday. They raised slogans against Excise officials for not taking any action against the belt shops.



The youth from the village seized the illegal liquor stock being transported to belt shops in auto and handed over the same to the police. Villagers said there are two official liquor shops in Mulakalapalli mandal and liquor should be sold at those two shops only but the liquor shops owners set up belt shops everywhere in the mandal and selling at high prices.

K NRaju, a villager, said liquor is available like vegetables as liquor is being sold out at pan shops, vegetable shops and kirana shops. He said the belt shop owner charging Rs 40 extra on each quarter bottle. Villagers warned the officials if they don't remove belt shops women would take direct action and remove all belt shops. Villagers demanded the excise officials to take steps immediately.