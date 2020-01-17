Kothagudem: Mahakutami leaders accuse VanamaVenkateswara Rao, son of threatening candidates

Kothagudem: Former MLA and Communist Party of India State assistant secretary Kunamneni Sambhasiva Rao fired on the TRS MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao and his son during a press meet held on Friday. Addressing the media, Kunamneni alleged that the MLA and his son were threatening Mahakutami candidates contesting the municipal elections in Kothagudem.



Adding that Mahakutami candidates will win all the wards and secure the chairperson post, the CPI leader stated that TRS leaders and local MLA were fearing the strength of Mahakutami leaders. Stating that people are waiting to teach a befitting lesson to TRS, he said the party would go on a two-day bandh if the police fail to take action against the MLA and his son. Party district secretary Shabeer Pasha, TDP leaders Krapa Krishna Mohan, Ramana Reddy, Dasari Padma and others attended the press meet.