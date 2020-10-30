Kothagudem: Man stabs girlfriend for asking to marry her

Kothagudem: A man attacked his girlfriend with a knife, when the latter forced him to marry her, at an area between Satyanarayanapuram and Yellandulapadu after Thursday midnight. Doctors identified 11 stab wounds and said her condition was stable.

According to Yellandu Circle Inspector Ramesh, Jakkula Sandeep (23) of Satyanarayanapuram and Jaladi Soujanya (18) of Yellandulapadu area of Yellandu town were in love for the past one year. Soujanya has been asking Sandeep to marry her for the few days and even forcing him for it. But Sandeep reportedly not interested to marry her.

Vexed with her, he planned to kill her and invited her to meet him on Thursday late night to discuss about their marriage. After speaking for some time, when he refused to marry her, she started shouting at him. He suddenly attacked her with a vegetable cutting knife and stabbed her 11 times.

He threw her wounded body in the bushes and surrendered before the police.

Following the information given by Sandeep, police rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to Yellandu Government Hospital. Later, she was shifted to Khammam district hospital for better medical care.

Police took Sandeep into custody and registered a case under sections 376, 307 and section 4 of POSCO Act against the accused, based on a complaint by the victim's mother Subhadra. The accused was produced before the court, which remanded him for 14 days.