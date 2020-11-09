Kothagudem: Maoist militia commandant held

Manugur (Kothagudem): Manugur Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr P Shabarish informed that the police have arrested a militia commandant of the banned Maoist and seized explosives from him.

Speaking to the media at his office here on Monday, the ASP said that as part of regular vehicle checking at Mondikunta village of Aswapuram mandal, the police found a man moving suspiciously and found out explosives with him.

The police took him into custody and during the interrogation the accused had confessed that his name was Hemala Joga of Peddadekel village of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh State and commandant of the banned Maoists. He was going to the forest to set explosives to kill police and damage public properties, the ASP informed.

Cops seized five gelatine sticks, 100-meters wire, one tiffin box, two detonators and two nine volts batteries from him.

The ASP said the Maoists are using innocent tribals for their works and warned the people not to help Maoists and action will be taken against people, who help the Maoists. He informed that the Maoist leaders collecting money for contractors and business people in agency area is not correct. They killed innocent tribal people for their existence only, he alleged and appealed to the Maoist leaders to join normal life and support the government.