Kothagudem: Maoist movements in Agency, cops put an high alert

Kothagudem: High alert has been sounded in Manuguru agency area as huge police forces have been deployed after getting information that three Maoist action teams have entered Manuguru forest area.

Heavy police forces of grey hounds and special party are doing combing operation from Thursday morning to nab the action teams. Top police officials are monitoring the situation from headquarters and giving suggestions to the forces.

With the police moment, the tribals living in the forest were in the grip of fear and panic situation is prevailing.

Maoists have been trying to re-enter into Bhadrachalam and Manuguru agency areas from Chhattisgarh State since some time after the bordering State had increased pressure on Maoists.

It's learnt that Maoist high command had instructed its Telangana committee to shift their activities to their own land from Chhattisgarh.

Due to efforts and pressure by the Telangana police, the Maoists had shifted their camp to the neighbouring State some time ago.

According to a senior police officer, Maoists high command told its Telangana committee, which has been operating its activities from Chhattisgarh, to shift to Telangana. As part of its plant, Maoists had sent action teams to study the situation, he felt.