Kothagudem: MP Santosh Kumar helps ailing Telangana activist

Kothagudem: MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar has come to the rescue of an ailing Telangana statehood activist in the district by offering financial assistance to him.



The MP donated an amount of Rs 1 lakh to the activist, Rafiq Pasha. He belongs to Manugur in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and had actively took part in separate Telangana movement and was suffering from cancer for the past few months.

Government Whip and Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao after learning about the health condition of Pasha had taken the matter to the notice of MP Santosh Kumar. In an immediate response the MP offered the financial support towards medical expenses of Pasha.

The MLA visited Pasha's residence at Manugur on Tuesday and handed over the cash to him. Pasha told the press persons that he was very grateful to the MP for his kind support.

Several activists, Pasunuri Upender, Kishan, D Nageswar Rao, Ranga Srinivas, V Rajesh and others have also appreciated Santosh Kumar for responding immediately to support Pasha.

The MLA informed that the local TRS unit also extended financial support to the activist.