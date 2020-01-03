Kothagudem: Singareni staff to impact civic polls outcome

Kothagudem: The employees of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and their families residing in various municipalities of the district are going to influence to the outcome of municipal polls. The decision of staff residing in the municipalities of Kothagudem, Yellandhu and Sathupally is going to show an impact on the parties, and for attracting their attention, various political parties have started campaigning vigorously in the said municipalities. According to sources, nearly 1.07 lakh voters associated with the company directly and indirectly are residing in the three municipalities. While Kothagudem municipality has 5,832 Singareni employees, Yellandhu has 1,006 and Sathupally has 612 making up a total of 7,450 employees.



Along with their family members and relatives, the total voters make up for nearly 30,000. Similarly, the contract workers in the SCCL are nearly 7,000 and their relatives and family members put together make up for nearly 28,000 voters. Likewise, the retired employees of the company are around 10,000 and along with family members, they make up for 40,000 voters. Further, others who are directly or indirectly associated with the company make up for another 32,000. Overall, nearly 1.07 lakh voters associated with Singareni are going to influence the outcome of civic polls to be held in the three municipalities of the erstwhile Khammam district on January 22.