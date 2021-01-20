Kothagudem: SW college invites Collector's wrath for allowing hostel inmates to stay

Kothagudem: District Collector MV Reddy expressed angry at Paloncha Social Welfare Residential Junior College Principal Venkateswarlu for allowing the students to stay in the hostel against the government's guidelines.

He inspected the college on Tuesday and found out that though the State government decided to reopen the colleges from February 1, the Principal allowed the students to come and stay in the hostel before that date.

About 84 students were found staying in the hostel on Tuesday and they were not provided food as per the prescribed menu.

The Collector told TSWREIS Regional Coordinator to issue show-cause notice to the Principal and said that he would also write to the Secretary of TSWREIS regarding the matter.

During his visit to Government Hospital at Paloncha, the Collector told the DM&HO to issue show-cause notice to vaccination programme officer Sukrutha for failing to

give Covid-19 vaccine to all the persons slated for vaccination on the day.

DM&HO Dr L Bhasker, Immunisation Officer Dr Nagendra Prasad and others were present.