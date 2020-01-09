Krishna river board allocates 140 tmc water to Telangana

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) which met here on Thursday allocated 140 tmc ft of water to Telangana and 84 tmc ft to Andhra Pradesh. The water will be provided to both the Telugu states until May 31, 2020. The meeting chaired by the board chairman RK Gupta.

RK Gupta said that they have discussed over the water utilised during floods in Andhra Pradesh. He also said that they will submit a report on the points raised by Telangana to CWC. Further, RK Gupta added that the Krishna river board will be in Andhra Pradesh as per the AP reorganisation act.

The board member Paramesh said that they have allocated a large quantity of water to the states beyond their need. So far, the Andhra Pradesh state has used 511 tmc ft of water while the Telangana 158 tmc ft of water, Paramesh added.