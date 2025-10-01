Krishna–Godavari Basins Brim with Inflows; Irrigation Outlook Bright

Gadwal: Major reservoirs in the Krishna and Godavari river basins are witnessing heavy inflows, leaving farmers optimistic about a prosperous Kharif season in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Officials say irrigation and drinking water needs are secured, though limited flood cushion in some projects could pose risks if rains continue.

Krishna Basin Strong

The Srisailam reservoir is almost full with 205.23 TMC, compared to 190.33 TMC last year. Nagarjuna Sagar is also at a healthy 294.55 TMC, ensuring water for the Krishna delta. Jurala and Almatti are receiving massive inflows, boosting irrigation in Mahabubnagar, Gadwal, and parts of Rayalaseema.

Godavari Basin Stable

In north Telangana, Sri Ram Sagar holds 61.53 TMC, securing irrigation for Nizamabad and Karimnagar. Mid Manair and Lower Manair too are comfortably placed. Nizam Sagar and Singur guarantee drinking water for Hyderabad, while Yellampalli and Kaddam are sustaining irrigation and industry in Adilabad and Mancherial.

At the Dowlaiswaram barrage in Rajamahendravaram, a surplus of 11 lakh cusecs has been released into the sea, even as canals continue supplying water to the fertile Godavari delta.

Farmers Cheer, Officials Watchful

Telangana: Paddy, maize, and cotton crops are secure in north Telangana, while southern districts benefit from Jurala’s inflows.

Andhra Pradesh: Krishna and Godavari deltas are assured of a bumper paddy season.

However, reservoirs like Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar are near full capacity, leaving little room for additional floods. Authorities remain on alert for possible controlled releases downstream.

The Outlook

With reservoirs brimming and canals flowing, water security for 2025 is strong, promising good yields for farmers. The challenge for officials will be to manage flood control and irrigation balance in the weeks ahead.