KRMB to hold a meeting on Dec 4 to decide on release of water to AP

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Jal Shakri has scheduled an important meeting on December 4 to address the ongoing water dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the Krishna River.

The meeting will be conducted through video conference and include officials from both States and the Krishna River Management Board.

The main focus of the meeting will be the management of the Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects.

During a video conference from Delhi on Saturday, Union Hydropower Secretary Debashree Mukherjee stated that he could not attend the Telangana Chief Secretary’s meeting but requested a change in the meeting’s date. Mukherjee also suggested that all issues be thoroughly discussed, and efforts be made to solve the problem. Until then, he urged both States to exercise complete restraint. Regarding the release of water, the Secretary of the Water Power Department advised the Chairman to hold a KRMB meeting on the 4th of this month and take a decision. He advised that until a decision is made, the release of water should be stopped from the right canal of Nagarjuna Sagar.

Mukherjee assured that all issues will be discussed on the 6th of this month, and efforts will be made to resolve the dispute. Until then, both states have been asked to exercise restraint.