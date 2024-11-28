Kshatriya College of Engg gets A Grade accreditation from NAAC

Nizamabad: Kshatriya College of Engineering, Armoor, has been accorded accreditation with an “A” grade by the UGC - NAAC, Bangalore. This prestigious recognition reflects the college’s unwavering commitment for providing exceptional quality education. The accreditation acknowledges the institution’s adherence to the highest standards across all criteria, including curricular aspects, teaching-learning processes, research, infrastructure, student support, and governance. This milestone is a moment of pride in the illustrious 24-year history of Kshatriya College of Engineering, underscoring its dedication to fostering academic excellence and holistic development.

The credit for this monumental achievement goes to the Kshatriya Chairman, Aljapur Srinivas. The efforts of the faculty, staff, and administration, under the guidance of the principal Prof R K Pandey, resulted in this remarkable achievement. His proactive initiatives and strategic planning have been instrumental in elevating the institution’s standards and aligning them with the benchmarks set by NAAC. Prof. Pandey’s unwavering focus on quality improvement, innovative practices, and continuous assessment paved the way for this success.

The Chairman, Aljapur Srinivas, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the IQAC Coordinator ,and entire teaching fraternity and criteria in-charges for their relentless dedication and hard work. He acknowledged their pivotal role in ensuring that the college met and exceeded the rigorous requirements of NAAC accreditation.