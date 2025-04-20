  • Menu
Kshatriya Jr College students qualify for JEE Advanced

“Kshatriyastudents excelled in the JEE Session 2 April-2025 results announced by the National Testing Agency with Kallem Mallesh (application no 250310090278) getting 98.09 percentile.

Apart from this, M Ganga Prasanna, A Rajender, B Ajay Kumar, and M Pawan qualified for JEE Advanced,” informed college chairman Aljapur Srinivas who congratulated the qualified students.

