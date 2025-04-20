Live
- IPL 2025: Prasidh is a great prospect not only for GT, but for India, says Rayudu
- WAVES 2025: ‘Create in India’ challenge sees 1 lakh registrations
- Bank Nifty in focus after robust Q4 results by leading private lenders
- Sree Chaitanya student bags All India 17th rank
- Kshatriya Jr College students qualify for JEE Advanced
- Minister assures support to mango farmers
- Alliance leaders get into celebration mode
- US Vice President JD Vance to land in India on Monday for four-day high-profile visit
- Govt land to turn into a park
- TTD chief hits back at YSRCP over cow deaths
Kshatriya Jr College students qualify for JEE Advanced
Highlights
“Kshatriyastudents excelled in the JEE Session 2 April-2025 results announced by the National Testing Agency with Kallem Mallesh (application no 250310090278) getting 98.09 percentile.
Nizamabad: “Kshatriyastudents excelled in the JEE Session 2 April-2025 results announced by the National Testing Agency with Kallem Mallesh (application no 250310090278) getting 98.09 percentile.
Apart from this, M Ganga Prasanna, A Rajender, B Ajay Kumar, and M Pawan qualified for JEE Advanced,” informed college chairman Aljapur Srinivas who congratulated the qualified students.
Next Story