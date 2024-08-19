Kshatriyas playing a key role in Hyderabad devpt: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy praised the Kshatriya community for playing an important role in the development of Hyderabad in all sectors.

Addressing the ‘Abhinandan Sabha’ organised by the Kshatriya Seva Samiti in the city on Sunday, he said that the community has been excelling in all fields because of their hard work and perseverance. He noted that veteran film actor Krishnamraju is one of the notable personalities from the community and now, Bollywood actor Prabhas with his blockbuster ‘Baahubali’ film is competing with Hollywood.

Similarly, Congress senior leader Boseraju played an active role in bringing the Congress party to power in Telangana state. Boseraju did not get a party ticket to contest in Karnataka elections. However, the senior leader strove for the victory of the party. He said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi recognised Boseraju's hard work for the party and made him a minister. Boseraju and Srinivasa Varma are examples of commitment and recognition, he added.

Revanth Reddy asked the community to encourage those who want to pursue and excel in politics. “I am assuring that opportunities will be provided to Kshatriya brothers in politics. Srinivasa Raju has been appointed as an advisor to Telangana Government,” he reminded.

The Chief Minister asked the community to bring their problems to his attention through them. He said that Srini Raju has been appointed as the Chairman of the Young India Skill University. It is a testament to the government's commitment to provide opportunities to the Kshatriya community.

Revanth Reddy said, “We fought on public issues inspired by freedom fighters – Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komuram Bheem's spirit.” He asked the Kshatriya community to invest in the Future City assured that the government was ready to extend all help to the investors, and promised that the State government would allot land and support to build Kshatriya Bhavan.