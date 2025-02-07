K’taka to provide 4 tmcft water amidst drought

Gadwal: In a significant step, Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao (Tourism, Culture, and Excise) and Duddilla Sridhar Babu (IT and Industries) had appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to release 5 TMC of water from the Narayanapur Dam to address irrigation and drinking water needs in the united Palamuru district.

Following Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s directions, the Telangana delegation, including MLAs Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, Vakiti Srihari, Gavinojla Madhusudhan Reddy, and AICC Secretary Sampath Ku-mar, had met with the Karnataka CM in Bengaluru earlier this week and submitted a formal request.

The delegation also held discussions with Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar, urging the immediate release of water from the Narayanapur Reservoir.

The ministers expressed concern over the alarming depletion of water levels in the Priyadarshini Jurala Project, which serves as a lifeline for farmers and residents in the region. They highlighted that the reser-voir’s water storage has drastically reduced, reaching only 1.7 TMC as of February 4, 2025. If this trend continues, the water level may soon hit dead storage, severely impacting drinking water supply and irri-gation.

They emphasized that this crisis could result in crop failures, affecting the livelihoods of lakhs of farmers. Rising temperatures and declining water reserves have increased the urgency to provide at least two irri-gations to protect standing crops. The Jurala Project supports around 2.5 lakh acres of farmland through key irrigation schemes such as: Jawahar Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Scheme and Bheema Project.

Additionally, around 30 lakh people in Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Kollapur, Devarakadra, and Makthal constituencies depend entirely on these water resources for drinking water. If water is not re-leased immediately, a severe drinking water crisis is expected in the coming months.

In response, Karnataka’s Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar acknowledged the concerns raised and assured the release of 4 TMC of water from the Narayanapur Reservoir. The Telangana ministers welcomed the decision, stating that this would help mitigate drinking water shortages and support the ongoing Yasangi (Rabi) crop season.

The Telangana delegation urged Karnataka to consider releasing an additional 1 TMC to meet the grow-ing water demand. They expressed confidence that with this release, farmers and residents in the united Mahbubnagar region would receive much-needed relief.