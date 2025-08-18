KTR all in for SIR, albeit on ECI itself!

Hyderabad; BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday advocated for Special Intensive Revision (SIR), not on electoral rolls, but on the Election Commission of India itself.

Responding to the press conference by the ECI, Rama Rao said, “Yes! We need an SIR! The Special Intensive Revision not of the electoral rolls but of the Election Commission of India itself.”

The BRS leader said that the press conference on Sunday left all with more questions than answers. The Chief Election Commissioner’s explanations seemed more like excuses than solutions, he alleged.

KTR said, “The only thing that we clearly now know is that the Election Commission of India (ECI), which is supposed to safeguard the democratic process seems to be functioning as an extended arm of the NDA. If the ECI acknowledges discrepancies in the voter list, shouldn’t they also accept the dereliction of their duties? It is high time that we demand a revision not of the voter list but a revision of ECI’s appointment process… a clinical overhaul of the system so that we can still continue to call ourselves a democracy.”