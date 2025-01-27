KTR alleges govt implementing schemes for only one village per mandal

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that implementing government schemes in only one village per mandal is deceiving the people, and at this pace, it would take at least 60 years to implement schemes across all villages.

Rama Rao warned of starting a public agitation from tomorrow in villages where schemes have not been implemented, vowing to stand by every village and its people deceived by Congress. He criticised the State government for initiating schemes in only one village per mandal. KTR questioned the Congress government with several pointed questions. “Did your party distribute manifestos in only one village per mandal? Were your guarantee cards distributed in only one village per mandal?” asked KTR. He asked if the Congress made promises campaigning in one village per mandal during elections and if the public was asked to vote based on those promises.

The BRS leader reminded Congress not to forget that the people of all villages in the State voted for them, trusting their deceptive promises. He noted that after coming to power, Congress forgot its slogan ‘everything for everyone’ from the election and now only serves ‘some things to a few.’ He accused Congress of deceiving people by promising at every mandal, every village, and every household during elections, only to later reduce it to “one village” after a year, calling it a betrayal of the public. He stated that while they are prepared to wait another four years as the opposition, the public is not ready to tolerate any more of such deceitful governance.

KTR demanded that the government immediately abandon the deceptive practice of one village per mandal and implement the promised schemes in all villages in a saturation mode, or else people would boycott Congress leaders in all villages.