KTR & AP CM YS Jagan meet at Davos, exchange greetings

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KTR and AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the 52nd World Economic Forum meeting in Davos
KTR and AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met and exchanged emotional greetings at the 52nd World Economic Forum meeting in Davos

Hyderabad: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments competed for investments from global firms during the 52nd World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Following the meeting, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met and exchanged emotional greetings. Following the meeting, Telangana Minister tweeted that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was his brother and that it was a lovely meeting.



At Davos, CM Jagan advocates for investments in commerce and technology for AP, while investments stream into Telangana as KTR woo companies.

