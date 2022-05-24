KTR & AP CM YS Jagan meet at Davos, exchange greetings

Hyderabad: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments competed for investments from global firms during the 52nd World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Following the meeting, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met and exchanged emotional greetings. Following the meeting, Telangana Minister tweeted that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was his brother and that it was a lovely meeting.





Had a great meeting with my brother AP CM @ysjagan Garu pic.twitter.com/I32iSJj05k — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 23, 2022





At Davos, CM Jagan advocates for investments in commerce and technology for AP, while investments stream into Telangana as KTR woo companies.