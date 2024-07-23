KTR asks Cong to spell out stand on new criminal laws

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday demanded the State government and Congress publicly declare their positions on the implementation of new criminal laws.

In his ‘open’ letter, Rao highlighted that the ‘draconian laws’-which have elicited substantial opposition from diverse groups--were being condemned for encroaching upon fundamental civil rights and personal freedoms.

Rao said that the CMs of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka had opposed the laws. He emphasised that the TG government must take a clear stance to uphold the State's historical reputation as a champion of civil rights.

KTR demanded immediate action from the government, asking to send a letter to the Centre demanding amendments to the autocratic sections of the laws. He also called for a resolution in the upcoming Assembly session to be sent to the Centre. ‘Failure to do so, KTR warned, will risk the State government being perceived as authoritarian and anti-people.

He said several key issues highlighted by critics include: peaceful protests against government actions being criminalised; extension of police custody from 15 days to 90 days; authority granted to the police to seize property without court permission; discretionary powers given to investigative agencies for prosecuting organised crimes; and ambiguous provisions in laws concerning cybercrimes, hacking, and privacy.

“The new laws have already led to confusion, as cases must be tried under different laws depending on when they were filed. The re-introduction of the sedition law as ‘treason’ is particularly concerning, as it could be used to suppress criticism of government policies. The new laws have the potential to usher in a Police State,” he remarked.