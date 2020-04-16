KTR asks cops not to brook violations

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday asked police officials to strictly implement lockdown by deploying additional personnel at the containment zones in the city.

The MAUD Minister visited the containment zone areas at CBI Quarters at Khairatabad, Asifnagar, Mallepally and spoke to the people in the containment areas.

He assured them that the government was taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and, hence, the necessity of containment zones.

Walking through the areas in Nampally Assembly constituency, KTR asked the police officials to deploy additional personnel, stating that there was more recklessness in the areas of Mallepally.

He also asked the local Majlis leaders not to intervene in the functioning of the police when it came to seizure of vehicles.

Minister's visit has provided a strong reassurance to the citizens living in containment zones. He asked them if they were completely aware of the Coronavirus and the precautionary measures to be taken.

He appealed to them to spread more awareness among their family members and neighbours. KTR stressed that social distancing was the only way to keep Coronavirus away. He appealed to the people to stay home and also follow social distancing strictly.

Minister asked the residents about the supply of essential goods in their area. He assured them that the government would ensure there would be a free flow of supply of essential goods.

Minister later interacted with the medical and sanitation workers in the containment zones and enquired about the conditions prevailing in their areas. He expressed his gratitude to the frontline workers.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar reviewed the situation with GHMC officials and called for readiness to erect barricades at a short notice, if need be.

He enquired about the surveys done on fevers by surveillance teams, primary tests taken up for suspect cases, and preventive measures being taken up in containment zones.

GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar informed that the sanitation workers, surveillance teams, disinfectant spraying teams were provided with protective equipment. He also informed that nodal officers of all wings are being monitored regularly.