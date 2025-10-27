KTR asks MBBS students from Gurukul schools to help poor students

Hyderabad:BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday asked the students from Minority Gurukul Residential Schools to light another lamp by helping poor students so that they too can reach great heights.

The BRS working president along with senior leader T Harish Rao was speaking after felicitating the students from Telangana Minority Gurukul schools who secured MBBS seats, at a special event held in Zaheerabad. Rama Rao said, “To all of you who studied here and succeeded, I have one request: Light another lamp. Help other poor students so that they too can reach great heights.”

The BRS leader said that Harish Rao as former minister played a key role in developing healthcare and education facilities in the erstwhile Medak district. He said, “Listening to these girls speak, I could see tears of pride in their parents’ eyes. When children achieve success, parents feel the greatest happiness and we are proud that KCR garu made this possible.”

“From Zaheerabad alone, 16 students secured MBBS seats. Across Telangana, many have become doctors, engineers, lawyers, and scientists. Telangana is not only number one in paddy production, but also number 1 in producing doctors. This credit goes entirely to KCR garu’s government,” he said.

KTR recalled that KCR never looked at caste or religion and he always believed that if provided good facilities, parents will educate their daughters. He had constructed 224 minority residential schools, including 100 for girls. Today, daughters of farmers, journalists, and auto drivers are proudly becoming doctors.

Harish Rao said that KCR introduced Gurukul schools to provide quality education for minority students. The success of Telangana’s Minority Residential Schools was well known to everyone. He said, “It gives me great happiness to honour these students who have fulfilled the dreams of their parents and of KCR. Nowhere else in India were 203 minority residential schools established like in Telangana. One inspiring story is that of Ubaid, son of auto driver Ibrahim, who secured an MBBS seat.”

Ibrahim, the proud father, said, “My son studied from Class 5 to Intermediate in a minority Gurukul School. The Gurukul schools started by KCR garu have changed our lives. Today my son is studying medicine we are truly happy.” Ubaid added, “I feel proud to get an MBBS seat. It is our good fortune that KCR built Gurukul schools for minority students. I joined a Gurukul school in 2016, and today I’m studying MBBS only because of him.”

Another achiever, Taseel Kamal, also studied at a Zaheerabad Minority Gurukul and secured an MBBS seat. She said, “I scored 444 marks in NEET and got admission in the Government Medical College, Wanaparthy. Teachers in Gurukul schools treated us like their own children. If I’m studying medicine today, the credit goes to KCR garu.”