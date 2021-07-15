KTR asks TRS cadres to hold membership drive afresh in Huzurabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday asked the party's general secretaries to take up the membership drive afresh in Huzurabad Assembly constituency knocking every door asking the leaders to be active without relaxing.

A meeting of party's general secretaries was held at Telangana Bhavan. In the four hour-long meeting, the TRS leader focused on the membership drive of the party enquiring about the progress in the districts. According to sources, the TRS working president had asked the party leaders to take up membership drive afresh in Huzurabad in the wake of Eatala Rajender resigning from the party.

"Knock every household in Huzurabad and take up membership drive and explain what the TRS government was doing for them," the TRS leader said in the meeting.

KTR asked the leaders not to get relaxed and counter the allegations of the opposition parties especially in the wake of padayatras being taken out by the opposition leaders. He also wanted the party leaders to strengthen the social media teams and counter the propaganda of the opposition parties.

The TRS leader said that in the coming two months, after finishing off the membership drive, the party would form committees right from village level to State level. Later, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would be inaugurating the party offices in the districts.

Later, talking to the reporters, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that till now the party had completed enrolment of 61 lakh members and digitalisation of 48 lakh members.

The leaders have been asked to complete the digitalisation by July 20. Regarding the party offices, the TRS leader said that out of the 31 districts, construction was completed in 24 districts and 95 per cent works were completed in remaining seven districts.