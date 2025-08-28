KTR & Bandi Sanjay Meet in Flood-Hit Sircilla as Supporters Chant Slogans

Minister of State for Home Affairs of India Bandi Sanjay visited the Sircilla constituency, which was severely affected by heavy rains. However, before his arrival, BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) was already touring the area to assess the situation.

The two leaders briefly met during their visits, and pictures and video of their meeting are now trending on social media.

KTR is also an MLA from the Sircilla constituency.

During their meeting, party workers from both BRS and BJP raised slogans in support of their respective leaders.