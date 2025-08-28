Live
- Rajat Patidar Scores Quick 125 in Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarterfinal Against North East Zone
- iPhone 17 Series Launch on September 9: Models, Features, Colours & Camera Leaks
- FIH confirms, Pakistan men's team to make Pro League debut in 2025-26 season
- Flood fury: Army deploys helicopters to evacuate people; 1,211 evacuated
- Karan Johar on Filmfare Awards returning to Gujarat: 'The experience was so embracing & emotional'
- Eco-Friendly Ganpati Visarjan 2025: How Green Idols Return to Nature After Immersion
- Andhra Pradesh CM Reviews Family Benefit Monitoring System
- Karnataka to roll out Digital Water Stack for scientific water resource management
- Tanikella Bharani releases ‘Hara Hara Shankara’ song from ‘Mutton Soup’
- Flood fury: Army deploys helicopters to evacuate people; 1,211 evacuated
KTR & Bandi Sanjay Meet in Flood-Hit Sircilla as Supporters Chant Slogans
Highlights
KTR and Bandi Sanjay visited the rain-affected Sircilla constituency in Telangana. During their brief encounter, BRS and BJP workers raised slogans, and visuals of their meeting went viral on social media.
Minister of State for Home Affairs of India Bandi Sanjay visited the Sircilla constituency, which was severely affected by heavy rains. However, before his arrival, BRS working president and Sircilla MLA K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) was already touring the area to assess the situation.
The two leaders briefly met during their visits, and pictures and video of their meeting are now trending on social media.
KTR is also an MLA from the Sircilla constituency.
During their meeting, party workers from both BRS and BJP raised slogans in support of their respective leaders.
Next Story