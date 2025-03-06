KTR bristles at Revanth’s move to send prime land under the hammer

Hyderabad: Criticising the government’s plans to sell of 400 acres of land for Rs 30,000 crore, BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that due to incoherent policies like HYDRA and Musi demolitions, state revenue has dwindled, forcing the government to sell off public lands to generate income, reflecting the deplorable state of Revanth’s administration.

The BRS Working President pointed out that auctioning lands already mortgaged to banks was a clear sign of the government’s bankrupt policies. He accused Revanth Reddy of going back on his promise made in the Assembly that the 400 acres of land in Gachibowli, under Serilingampally mandal of Rangareddy district, would not be sold, changing his stance faster than a chameleon.

Rao highlighted that during the BRS regime, loans were taken to implement numerous welfare schemes and irrigation projects that supported farmers and the poor. He listed achievements such as Rs 73,000 crore under Rythu Bandhu for 70 lakh farmers, Rs 28,000 crore in loan waivers, Rs 6,000 crore for Rythu Bima, and Rs 5 lakh compensation for 1.11 lakh families. Additionally, 24-hour free electricity for agriculture, irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram, Palamuru-Rangareddy, and Sitarama Sagar, the restoration of 45,000 lakes, 45 lakh Asara pensions, KCR Kits, Kalyana Lakshmi, over 1,000 gurukul schools, and 30 medical colleges were established, he noted.

KTR slammed Revanth Reddy, who once criticised BRS for taking loans, for making borrowing his ultimate goal since becoming CM. He alleged that in just 15 months, the Congress government has borrowed over Rs 1.65 lakh crore. KTR challenged the government to show one good deed done for people of Telangana with this money.

He accused them of scrapping schemes like loan waivers, Rythu Bandhu, and Rythu Bima, imposing power cuts, neglecting gurukuls, stalling Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Rangareddy projects, and pushing agriculture into a crisis. He also held the government accountable for the collapse of the Srisailam tunnel due to negligence, which claimed eight lives, calling it an irresponsible administration. He accused the Congress of making baseless allegations about loans in the past while now borrowing recklessly, asserting that the people of Telangana are witnessing the party’s deceitful nature.