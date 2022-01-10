KTR challenges opposition to compare agricultural growth in Telangana with other states

TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao on Monday challenged the opposition to compare agricultural growth in Telangana compared to any other in the state in the country. He also asked to check if other state has spent more than Telangana for the farm loan waiver scheme.

"The TRS party is nothing but the farmers' government by helping around 64 lakh farmers in the state. The 'Rythu Bandhu' programme intiated by the TRS government is the only in the country. A total of Rs 50,000 crores were credited in the bank accounts of the farmers. Even the opposition leaders who own farm lands were benefiting from the scheme. The farmers has been in a miserable condition before the formation of Telangana and many migrated to the cities in search of their livelihood," said the minister.

He added that the state has emerged as a top in paddy production by producing over three crores of paddy which is beyond the storage capacity of the Food Corporation of India (FCI). The schemes put forward by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are being followed by many other states and even the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following them.

Rama Rao also thanked the farmers and other people in taking part in Rythu Bandhu celebrations and asked them to continue it until Sankranti. He further advised to hold the celebrations adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.