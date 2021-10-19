KTR challenges Revanth Reddy to save deposit in Huzurabad by-election

Telangana: TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao challenged the TPCC chief and MP Revanth Reddy to save deposit in Huzurabad by-election.



During an interactive session with media, the minister exuded confidence of winning in the ensuing by-election of Huzurabad. He criticized that BJP and Congress have colluded with each other. "The Congress party fielded a dummy candidate only for the Eatala Rajender who will be soon invited into the Congress," the minister said. He also opined of Vivek joining Congress party soon.



Speaking on the vaccination programme, Rama Rao said that the government has completed 100 per cent of vaccination within 15 days. He further asked the public not to travel anywhere on November 15 in the view of massive public meeting of TRS party. "Around 7,000 buses were roped in for the meeting to send the public to the venue," he added.

He asserted that the TRS party has completed the construction of party offices in all the districts and will soon launch training sessions for the party leaders which will be run for around six to nine months.