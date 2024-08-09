KTR Confident that Kavitha Will Get Bail Within A Week

MLC Kavitha, presently imprisoned in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi liquor scam, may get bail within a week, according to her brother, K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

KTR revealed that Kavitha, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15, has faced health issues during her imprisonment. "Kavitha has lost 11 kg and is suffering from high blood pressure. She requires medication twice daily. Additionally, the conditions in Tihar Jail are unsanitary, with 30,000 inmates in a facility designed for 11,000," KTR stated. Despite these challenges, he noted that trials like these often precede future leadership, reflecting on the resilience of those who emerge from such situations.

Current Legal Situation

Kavitha has been in custody since her arrest, and her efforts to secure bail have been ongoing but have faced setbacks. Recent attempts to obtain bail were impeded due to errors in the charge sheet, leading to the withdrawal of the petition. KTR and Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao have been in Delhi over the past five days consulting with legal experts to expedite the bail process.

Sisodia's Bail Impact

The Supreme Court recently granted bail to Manish Sisodia, Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister, who had been imprisoned for seventeen months. The completion of charge sheets and the ongoing investigations by the CBI and ED have led to increased optimism among other accused individuals, including Kavitha. Although Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received bail in the ED case, he is still awaiting relief in the CBI case.

Prospects for Bail

The delay in bail for those involved in the Delhi liquor scam has been significant, with only those who have become approvers receiving bail thus far. However, with recent developments and the deteriorating health of Kavitha, there is growing anticipation that she may secure bail on medical grounds. KTR’s confidence in this outcome reflects his belief that Kavitha’s release is imminent.

As the legal and medical concerns surrounding Kavitha’s detention continue, the BRS remains hopeful.