KTR cries 'injustice' over bulk drug parks to State

Hyderabad: IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao shot off a letter to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertiliser Mansukh Mandaviya on 'injustice' meted to Telangana in allocation of bulk drug parks.

KTR said that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Union Ministry of Commerce & Industry, had recognised Hyderabad Pharma City Project as a "project of national importance" and accorded the status of national investment and manufacturing zone (NIMZ).

Further, the Hyderabad Pharma City project has been approved by National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT), as a priority node under the Hyderabad – Warangal Industrial Corridor project. While the Pharma City project has the status of national importance, it is appalling that the same has not been considered for support under the scheme, Rao stated.

KTR said that the State, with a robust pharmaceutical sector, has a vibrant ecosystem conducive for accelerated sectoral growth. " While the State contributes to more than 40 per cent of pharma production, it is a matter of pride that Hyderabad is also known as the vaccine capital of the world and played a crucial role in supplying WHO-approved vaccines to the world during the pandemic.

"Telangana continues to attract investments in the sector and therefore, keeping in view the sectoral growth, demand for pharma infrastructure and a robust ecosystem to support the sector towards 'atma-nirbharta', we had submitted an earnest application towards the 'bulk drug park' scheme. It was our confidence that the significant role of Hyderabad so far and its potential in steering the country towards self-sufficiency in bulk drug manufacturing will be considered objectively. Our proposal contained details of our flagship 'Pharma City' project which, spread over 19.000 acres, is world's largest pharma cluster. While the project has garnered worldwide attention, unfortunately it has not been given any consideration in the country, he explained.

Rao assured the Union minister that Telangana government stood by its commitment towards the development of a world class bulk drug park at Hyderabad Pharma City and promoting competitive domestic manufacturing of pharmaceuticals=

"We will continue our efforts with same rigour. However, this evaluation conducted in right spirit of achieving national interest would have only strengthened the project further and helped the country at large", he added.