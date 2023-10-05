KTR dangles choice bait before voters

♦ Says saffron party bringing money from Adani; Cong bringing money from Karnataka to win over CM in Telangana

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that those who got Rs 15 lakh into their bank accounts can vote for BJP; those who got the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ money can vote for the ruling party in the next elections.



Addressing a public meeting in Banswada, in Kamareddy district, he recalled the BJP promise to bring black money. “Not sure about bringing back black money, but Modi did introduce black laws’, he said. ‘Whoever has received Rs 15 lakh in their accounts can vote for BJP; whoever received the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ money can vote for BRS,” said KTR.

He said the saffron party was bringing money from Adani and Congress was bringing money from Karnataka to win over Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana. “The BJP and Congress work together; the best example could be the Nizamabad MP election where they coordinated well and shared votes,” KTR added. He said that Prime Minister Modi did no good to people of Telangana in the last nine years. He recalled that Modi increased LPG price from Rs. 400 to Rs 1,200, petrol prices from Rs 70 to Rs. 110, and ensured skyrocketing prices of other essential goods.

In a sarcastic tone, KTR said that Modi keeps flagging off the Vande Bharath trains multiple times. ‘Nobody will have a problem if the PM got down at every station and used the same flag to send the train. “We are not Delhi or Gujarat slaves. We are Telangana people’s A team,” quipped KTR. “If the BRS party wants to take a decision, our party members will take it. We do not need your (referring to PM Modi) NOC,” KTR pointed out.

Rao said KCR was working for welfare of every section of society; he does not discriminate based on religion. He added that the BJP leaders openly abuse Muslim MPs in Parliament. Highlighting the government welfare schemes, KTR said the CM in the past nine years had introduced farmer-friendly schemes such as ‘Rythu Bandhu’, and ‘Rythu Bheema’, and supported weaker sections by introducing the ‘Kalyana Lakshmi’ programme, distributed KCR kits. “State will only progress under the KCR government that works for the welfare of all,” he pointed out.

Referring to TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy as Godse, he said RSS man Godse was sitting in Gandhi Bhavan. ‘Revanth Reddy is engaging in dishonest activities by selling tickets for personal gain’, he alleged. ‘A Congress activist attempted suicide by jumping into Hussainsagar after being deceived by the party refusing ticket, selling tickets to others. Revanth Reddy is a leader who said three-hour power supply is sufficient for farmers in State.’

He asked people to recollect Congress days when farmers were deprived of many benefits, apart from current and water, inadequate supply of seeds and fertilizers, and many more. “Congress is an old fox that has failed 11 times and could do nothing for people in 60 years,” KTR cautioned.