KTR dares CM to hold Assembly meet for 15 days

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to hold the Assembly sessions for at least 15 days to first discuss the issues like farmers, weavers, auto drivers, Gurukul schools, and all the problems of the people of the State and later have a discussion on scams such as the Formula E race.

The BRS leader was speaking in the meeting of activists and leaders of the Kodangal Assembly constituency at Telangana Bhavan. Rama Rao said that governance was not meant to discuss in the cabinet for four hours on arresting someone; it is meant to discuss issues of the people. “Our former MLA Narender Reddy, who stood for the people of Kodangal, will become an iron man and crush Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the future. In the future, our victory march will begin from Lagacharla. The fall of Revanth Reddy has begun,” said KTR. The BRS leader said that Revanth Reddy was not at the level of party chief K Chandrashekar Rao. He said that the BRS would fight in every way for the bail of the Lagacharla farmers along with party leader Patnam Narender Reddy. “The arguments related to their bail were already completed. I am confident that we will get justice in court tomorrow,” said KTR. “If Revanth Reddy's priority was to set up industries and provide employment, then he should set up industries on the 500 acres of land in Veldanda and provide employment,” he demanded.