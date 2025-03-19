 KTR Dares Rahul Gandhi, Challenges Him to Come to Ashok Nagar 

BRS Working President KTR has strongly criticized the Congress government, led by Revanth Reddy, for deceiving the unemployed by promising to fill 2 lakh jobs within the first year of coming to power. KTR made these remarks at the Assembly media point following the budget speech.

"Rahul Gandhi promised 2 lakh jobs in the first year of coming to power, but today, there is no mention of the unemployed. The youth in the state are mocking the Congress government, which claims that the children born to people are 'our children' when it comes to filling government jobs. If KCR is providing jobs, you are the ones who issued the papers. I demand 2 lakh jobs. If you are indeed providing them, come Rahul Gandhi, come to Ashok Nagar, and hold a discussion to explain what happened to those job promises," KTR stated.

He further criticized the government, mentioning, "There is no mention of unemployment allowance, youth development, or the education assurance card. These are the same incompetent people who cannot manage the existing Gurukuls, let alone prevent the deaths of more than 80 children. They are making promises to build new schools, but they should be ashamed of their failures," KTR severely criticized the Congress-led government.