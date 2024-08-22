KTR demands govt to raze farmhouses of Congress netas

Hyderabad: With the controversial Janwada farmhouse taking centre stage in the political slugfest between the Congress and BRS, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday dared the demolition of the farmhouses of ruling party leaders, including CM Revanth Reddy, Vivek Venkataswamy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Gutha Sukhender Reddy.



Rao clarified that there was no farmhouse in his name, and the one in contention belonged to his friend. He was replying to a question during a press conference on his alleged farmhouse in Janwada, constructed on FTL of water bodies.

Rao said, "I don't have a farmhouse in my name. I have taken the farmhouse on lease from my friend. If it is in FTL, I will ensure it is demolished, but the authorities should also take action against the constructions in FTL by the Congress leaders," he said, alleging that there were illegal constructions by the CM, ministers Srinivas Reddy, MLA Vivek, MLC P Mahender Reddy, Council chairman G Sukhender Reddy, Madhu Yashki, and others.

‘Let the demolition drive start with the CM’s farmhouse in the buffer zone, he said. Rao criticised the government's inaction, labelling the current situation as mere drama under the guise of HYDRA. He called upon the government to demonstrate its sincerity by demolishing all illegal constructions on the same day, setting an example for the public.

He urged the CM to lead by example by first demolishing his illegal constructions in the buffer zone and within his own party, providing a model of integrity and accountability.