KTR directs officials to work in tandem to hasten up relief steps

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday directed the officials of the rain-affected districts to work with coordination and take up relief measures and avoid inconvenience to the people.

The minister interacted with the Sircilla district additional collector R Anjaiah and SP Rahul Hegde over phone and instructed them to take precautionary steps to ensure there is no loss of human lives or properties in wake of the heavy rain forecast for the next two days. He alerted the officials on the steps to be taken in wake of the incessant rains for the last five days and water bodies overflowing.

The MAUD minister asked officials to shift the people living in low lying areas to nearby schools, Gurukulams, Ashrams and provide all types of facilities and ensure no loss of life. 'Deploy the emergency rescue teams if there are reports of people stuck in the floods. Work in coordination with the police and revenue officials and ensure no untoward incident occurs', said the minister.

The minister asked the Panchayat Raj and R&B officials to get ready to take up road repairs wherever they are damaged. The officials informed that they had shifted people from the low-lying areas like Illantakunta, Anantagiri, Vemulawada, Koinapally, Yellareddypet, Venkatapur, Gambhiraopet, Jagadamba Tanda.

The minister talked to the local MLA Rasamayi Balkishan on the relief measures taken up in the Anantagiri area in Illantakunta mandal. He directed the MLA to oversee the relief works and asked the officials to have machines to pump out water from the areas.