KTR expresses shock over AP minister Goutham Reddy's demise

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao expressed shock over the sudden demise of Andhra Pradesh minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and extended deepest condolences to his family members.





Deeply saddened & shocked beyond belief to learn about the sudden demise of dear friend @MekapatiGoutham Garu



My heartfelt condolences to the family & friends in this hour of grief



Gone too soon brother. Pray that you rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9V7IYk3o03 — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 21, 2022





The minister said that he was shocked on the learning the news of Goutham Reddy's death. "I was very saddened to learn the sudden death of dear friend. I am incredibly shocked to express my heartfelt sympathy to his family and friends during this time of grief. He left very soon and I pray for peace of his soul," the minister tweeted.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy passed away today morning after he suffered a massive heart stroke. The AP minister arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday after completing his week-long visit to Dubai. The minister went to Dubai to represent the Government of Andhra Pradesh in the Dubai Expo 2020

He was immediately rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pain but was died while undergoing treatment. He is survived by his wife, son and a daughter.

Goutham Reddy was born on November 2, 1971. He is the son of former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy. He is a second time MLA from Atmakur.